Dutch bank ABN Amro subject to money laundering investigation

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS said on Thursday it is subject of an investigation by Dutch prosecutors relating to money laundering and financing of terrorism.

"ABN AMRO will cooperate fully with the investigation", the bank said, without providing further detail.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

