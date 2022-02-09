Dutch bank ABN Amro announces share buyback as net profit jumps

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro ABNd.AS will buy 500 million euros ($571 million) of its own shares, the Dutch bank said on Wednesday, as it reported higher-than-expected net profit of 552 million euros for the fourth quarter, helped by economic recovery and the sale of its head office.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted average net profit of 451 million euros for the last three months of 2021, up from 54 million a year ago.

($1=0.8755 euros)

