Markets

Dutch Authority Blocks Glaspoort Acquisition, KPN To Review Decision

June 09, 2026 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN.AS, KKPNY, KPN), a Dutch telecommunications and IT provider, responded to the decision by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets or ACM to prohibit Glaspoort's proposed acquisition of about 200,000 fiber-to-the-home connections from DELTA Fiber.

KPN said it regrets the decision, and will review it with the parties involved in the transaction and assess possible next steps.

The company said that while each ACM ruling should be assessed on its specific merits, the parties do not see why the relatively small transaction warrants the strongest measure available to the regulator, namely a prohibition.

On Monday, KPN closed trading 0.28% higher at EUUR 4.3560 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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