Dutch asset manager Robeco extends fossil fuel exclusions to all funds

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Dutch asset manager Robeco is excluding investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds, it said on Thursday.

Companies that derive 25% or more of their revenues from thermal coal or oil sands, or 10% or more from Arctic drilling, will be barred from its investment portfolios.

Robeco previously excluded thermal coal investment from its sustainable funds only. It is also adding oil sands and Arctic drilling firms to its exclusion list, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

