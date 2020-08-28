Oil

Dutch airport group Schiphol to cut several hundred jobs

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Royal Schiphol Group, the operator of airports in the Netherlands, said on Friday it will cut several hundred jobs out of a workforce of 3,000 as a result of a loss of traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update on trading in the first half of the year, the company said it had seen a 62% drop in passenger traffic from the same period a year ago, leading to a loss of 246 million euros ($292 million). In the first half of 2019, it had a profit of 133 million euros.

"The outlook for the coming years is very uncertain, and depends on the course of the pandemic, whether a vaccine becomes available, international coordination in travel measures, the profile of the economic recovery and behavioural changes by passengers and businesses," it said in a statement.

It intends to cut 25% of costs, including the job cuts, by 2022.

The group also owns airports in Rotterdam, The Hague and Eindhoven. It is majority owned by the Dutch state.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

