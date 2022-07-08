Commodities

Dutch airline KLM to scrap up to 20 European flights a day

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, on Friday said it will scrap up to 20 daily flights to European destinations because of staff shortages.

AMSTERDAM, July 8 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM AIRF.PA, on Friday said it will scrap up to 20 daily flights to European destinations because of staff shortages.

KLM and Schiphol Airport, which serves as KLM's hub, have been unable to fill thousands of job openings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schiphol has asked airlines to cut thousands of daily passengers to ease the pressure.

"Work pressure at the airport is currently relentless as Schiphol and KLM are both faced with staff shortages. KLM’s measures are intended to restore operational stability, thereby relieving pressure on staff at Schiphol and KLM," the airline said.

KLM on Friday said it will cut 10-20 daily flights through August.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman )

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular