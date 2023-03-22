Dutch airline KLM doubles its flights to Asia in summer season

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM on Wednesday said it will double its flights to Asia in the 2023 summer season in comparison to last year.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM AIRF.PA said it will fly to 16 destinations in Asia from Amsterdam during the summer season, which begins on March 26.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

