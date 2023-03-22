Commodities

Dutch airline KLM doubles its flights to Asia in summer season

March 22, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM on Wednesday said it will double its flights to Asia in the 2023 summer season in comparison to last year.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM AIRF.PA said it will fly to 16 destinations in Asia from Amsterdam during the summer season, which begins on March 26.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.