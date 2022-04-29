Commodities

Dutch airline KLM cancels dozens of flights to relieve pressure on workers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch airline KLM cancelled 47 flights scheduled for this weekend to and from Amsterdam to improve working conditions for its staff, the airline said in a statement, having earlier scrapped dozens of flights scheduled for Friday.

Adds statement from KLM

AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM cancelled 47 flights scheduled for this weekend to and from Amsterdam to improve working conditions for its staff, the airline said in a statement, having earlier scrapped dozens of flights scheduled for Friday.

KLM ground staff at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport last Saturday went on an unannounced strike demanding higher pay and better working conditions, causing delays, cancellations and overall chaos at Europe's third busiest airport.

"The flight schedule will be optimized on a day to day basis this weekend. More cancellations are not foreseen for now, but might still follow," KLM's statement read.

On Thursday, Schiphol had asked airlines to consider scrapping flights, as it feared its terminals would overcrowd again during the weekend.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout;Editing by Marine Strauss, Elaine Hardcastle)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular