Dustin Tonkin of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) Just Spent US$197k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) should definitely note that insider Dustin Tonkin recently paid US$18.79 per share to buy US$197k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 51%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bluegreen Vacations Holding

In fact, the recent purchase by Dustin Tonkin was the biggest purchase of Bluegreen Vacations Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$20.42 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Bluegreen Vacations Holding insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Dustin Tonkin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BVH Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Bluegreen Vacations Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Bluegreen Vacations Holding insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$131m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bluegreen Vacations Holding. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bluegreen Vacations Holding (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But note: Bluegreen Vacations Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.