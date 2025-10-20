Dustin CEO Johan Karlsson To Step Down; Appoints Samuel Skott As CEO; Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Dustin Group AB (DUSXF, DUST.ST), an online IT reseller, on Monday announced that Johan Karlsson has agreed with the Board to step down as Chief Executive Officer. The company appointed Samuel Skott as Chief Executive Officer effective from November 10.

Johan Karlsson will remain available during his 12-month notice period to ensure a smooth handover.

Samuel Skott most recently served as CEO of the technology consultancy HiQ and previously as CEO of Tele2 Sweden.

Dustin Group is currently trading 6.6802% higher at 2.1080 pence on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

