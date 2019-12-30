DUST, MXI: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3X Shares (DUST), which added 10,300,000 units, or a 19.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), which added 1,500,000 units, for a 36.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MXI, in morning trading today Linde (LIN) is off about 0.2%, and Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is lower by about 0.5%.

