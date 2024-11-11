Duskin Co., Ltd. Sees Strong Growth in First Half of FY2024

Duskin Co., Ltd. (JP:4665) has released an update.

Duskin Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024, with net sales rising by 6.9% and operating profit surging by 33.1% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also grew significantly, reflecting a robust performance in the challenging market environment. Investors may find interest in the company’s optimistic forecast for continued growth in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

