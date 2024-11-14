Duskin Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Growth

Duskin Co., Ltd. (JP:4665) has released an update.

Duskin Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with net sales and operating profit rising by 6.9% and 33.1% respectively compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increased dividend payout, reflecting its robust financial health.

