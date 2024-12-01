News & Insights

Duskin Co., Ltd. Advances in Stock Buyback Program

December 01, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Duskin Co., Ltd. (JP:4665) has released an update.

Duskin Co., Ltd. has repurchased 215,500 shares of its common stock for approximately 820 million yen between November 1 and November 30, 2024, as part of its ongoing stock buyback program. This initiative is part of a larger plan authorized by the company’s board to repurchase up to 1.56 million shares, highlighting Duskin’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

