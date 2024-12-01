Duskin Co., Ltd. Advances in Stock Buyback Program

Duskin Co., Ltd. (JP:4665) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duskin Co., Ltd. has repurchased 215,500 shares of its common stock for approximately 820 million yen between November 1 and November 30, 2024, as part of its ongoing stock buyback program. This initiative is part of a larger plan authorized by the company’s board to repurchase up to 1.56 million shares, highlighting Duskin’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:4665 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.