Duskin Co., Ltd. Advances in Stock Buyback Program

Duskin Co., Ltd. (JP:4665) has released an update.
Duskin Co., Ltd. has repurchased 215,500 shares of its common stock for approximately 820 million yen between November 1 and November 30, 2024, as part of its ongoing stock buyback program. This initiative is part of a larger plan authorized by the company’s board to repurchase up to 1.56 million shares, highlighting Duskin’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
