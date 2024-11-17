Dusk Group Reports Strong Sales Growth for FY25

Dusk Group Ltd. (AU:DSK) has released an update.
Dusk Group Ltd. has reported a robust start to FY25, with total sales up by 12.7% and online sales surging 41.2% compared to the previous period. This growth is attributed to product rejuvenation, strategic promotions, and a strong digital presence, with the company’s loyalty program playing a significant role in driving sales. As the crucial Black Friday and Christmas periods approach, Dusk is expanding its market presence with new store openings and pop-up shops to capitalize on the seasonal demand.
