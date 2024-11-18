Dusk Group Ltd. Reports Positive AGM Results

Dusk Group Ltd. (AU:DSK) has released an update.

Dusk Group Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority. This outcome highlights strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Such results may positively influence investor sentiment towards Dusk Group’s stock in the financial markets.

