Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi, and Iran, Kuwait FM says

Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Kuwait's foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that the Durra gas field is a tripartite issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a document on March 21 to develop the Durra gas field, which is expected to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates, according to statement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

