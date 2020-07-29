Dürr H1 Sales Drop 14%

(RTTNews) - Dürr Group (DUERF.PK) Wednesday said its sales dropped by 14.1% to 1.615 billion euros in the first half of the year, compared to 1.880 billion euros last year.

EBITDA dropped to 63.4 million euros from 150.4 million euros last year. The company reported a loss after tax of 3 million euros, compared to an earnings after tax of 63.6 million euros last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2020, the company now expects sales of 3.20 billion to 3.40 billion euros.

