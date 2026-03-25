Dürr AG Extends CEO Jochen Weyrauch's Tenure Till 2029

(RTTNews) - Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.DE), Wednesday announced the decision to extend Jochen Weyrauch's tenure as the company's Chief Executive Officer for an additional three years.

According to the new service contract, Weyrauch's tenure will now run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2029.

Notably, Weyrauch has been a member of Dürr AG's Board of Management since January 1, 2017, and has served as its Chairman since January 1, 2022.

Currently, DUE.DE is trading at 19.04 euros, up 2.59 percent on the XETRA.

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