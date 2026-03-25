Markets

Dürr AG Extends CEO Jochen Weyrauch's Tenure Till 2029

March 25, 2026 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.DE), Wednesday announced the decision to extend Jochen Weyrauch's tenure as the company's Chief Executive Officer for an additional three years.

According to the new service contract, Weyrauch's tenure will now run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2029.

Notably, Weyrauch has been a member of Dürr AG's Board of Management since January 1, 2017, and has served as its Chairman since January 1, 2022.

Currently, DUE.DE is trading at 19.04 euros, up 2.59 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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