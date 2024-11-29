News & Insights

Duro Felguera Updates on Djelfa Project Challenges

November 29, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera is addressing an unquantified reservation related to their Djelfa Project in Algeria, which led to a more conservative accounting treatment and a provision of approximately 100 million euros. Despite this adjustment, the company’s net equity remains positive, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the project’s financial and legal challenges. The Board is set to approve the restated financial statements, aiming for a beneficial resolution.

