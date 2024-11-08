News & Insights

Duro Felguera Restructures Leadership Amid CEO Resignation

November 08, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera’s CEO, Jaime Argüelles Álvarez, has resigned effective November 6, 2024, prompting the Board to initiate a search for a new CEO while assigning interim executive powers to the Executive Committee. Meanwhile, Eduardo Espinosa Bustamante has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, with Jaime Isita Portilla as Vice Chairman, and several other key positions have been filled to strengthen the company’s leadership. These changes could influence the company’s strategic direction, making it an intriguing watch for investors.

