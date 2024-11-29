News & Insights

Duro Felguera Faces Arbitration Over Contract Dispute

November 29, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera is facing an arbitration request from Sonelgaz Production d’Électricité, seeking to resume a suspended contract and demanding compensation totaling over 349 million euros and nearly 9 billion Algerian dinars. The company plans to oppose this request, arguing that the suspension was justified due to breaches by Sonelgaz and intends to seek compensation for damages it incurred. This legal battle could significantly impact Duro Felguera’s financial standing and investor confidence.

