Duro Felguera Announces Leadership Changes Amid CEO Resignation

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.
Duro Felguera has announced the resignation of CEO Jaime Argüelles Álvarez, with the Executive Committee temporarily assuming his duties while a replacement is sought. Eduardo Espinosa Bustamante has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, with Jaime Isita Portilla stepping in as vice-chairman. Additionally, Guillermo de Alba Rodríguez and Susana Santos Álvarez have been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Legal Counsel Director, respectively.
