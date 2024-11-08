Duro Felguera Announces Leadership Changes Amid CEO Resignation

Duro Felguera (ES:MDF) has released an update.

Duro Felguera has announced the resignation of CEO Jaime Argüelles Álvarez, with the Executive Committee temporarily assuming his duties while a replacement is sought. Eduardo Espinosa Bustamante has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, with Jaime Isita Portilla stepping in as vice-chairman. Additionally, Guillermo de Alba Rodríguez and Susana Santos Álvarez have been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Legal Counsel Director, respectively.

