During Market Stress, the Most-Liquid Stocks Perform Best, Goldman Sachs Says

A measure of market liquidity—or the lack thereof—designed by a group of analysts at Goldman Sachs illustrates how it has evaporated for U.S. stocks over the past month.

The stock market’s coronavirus-inspired selloff over the past month has coincided with widening bid-ask spreads on most stocks. Combine that with sharply higher trading volumes, and already huge daily swings are amplified. The S&P 500 has had seven days straight of moves of at least 4%, including three sessions of swings greater than 9%. That is a lot of volatility.

“Liquidity is difficult to measure,” the analysts wrote. “We use an illiquidity ratio, which is defined as the 1-month average of the daily absolute value of returns divided by the dollars of trading volumes (capturing the illiquidity premium in U.S. equities). This metric exhibits a high correlation with bid-ask spreads since 2013.”

Currently, Goldman’s illiquidity ratio is at the highest level relative to the past three years than it has been since the volatile trading that took place during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

The analysts found that during past liquidity shocks, stocks with higher relative liquidity outperformed those with lower liquidity, in what they call a “flight-to-liquidity.” It also helps explain why small-capitalization stocks have sold off much more than large-cap stocks in recent weeks, because they tend to be less liquid.

“Low liquidity stocks have lagged during previous S&P 500 corrections and have lagged by 11 percentage points during the current bear market (-42% vs. -31%),” they wrote. “We expect high-liquidity stocks will continue to outperform until the S&P 500 reaches its near-term trough.”

Over the long term, however, buying stocks with less liquidity can be a profitable strategy, as investors can earn a premium for accepting higher liquidity risk.

“A strategy of buying illiquid stocks and selling liquid stocks has generated a 4% annualized return since 1976, with a 63% annual hit rate of outperformance,” the analysts wrote. “The factor has historically outperformed during correction rebounds.”

Until that rebound arrives, however, the Goldman Sachs analysts identified the stocks with the highest and lowest illiquidity ratios in the Russell 1000 over the past year. The low-liquidity stocks tend to be much smaller and trade at a meaningful valuation discount than the higher liquidity basket—which is topped by giants Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Here are the top 10 stocks in each basket:

