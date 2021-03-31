Durgmaker Bausch to sell stake in Egypt's Amoun Pharma for $740 mln

World Markets
Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Wednesday it would sell all its stake in Egypt's Amoun Pharmaceutical Co SAE to Abu Dhabi-based ADQ for about $740 million, as the company looks to reduce its debt.

March 31 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Wednesday it would sell all its stake in Egypt's Amoun Pharmaceutical Co SAE to Abu Dhabi-based ADQ for about $740 million, as the company looks to reduce its debt.

Bausch has been shedding non-core assets to pay down debt and last year announced plans to spin off its eye care unit Bausch + Lomb into a separate company. https://reut.rs/3m8kbvd

Valeant had purchased Amoun for about $800 million in 2015 to expand into the Middle East and North African pharmaceuticals market.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC served as financial advisors to Bausch for the transaction.

