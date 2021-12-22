DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. In that time, it is up 87%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

DURECT wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

DURECT actually saw its revenue drop by 6.3% per year over three years. The modest share price gain of 23% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. As a general rule we don't like it when a loss-making company isn't even growing revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:DRRX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

Take a more thorough look at DURECT's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

DURECT shareholders are down 56% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DURECT better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for DURECT that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: DURECT may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

