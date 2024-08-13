DURECT Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DURECT Corp. (DRRX) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.70 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$11.18 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.17 million from $2.08 million last year.

DURECT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

