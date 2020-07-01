DURECT Begins Patient Recruitment In Phase 2 Study Of DUR-928 In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - DURECT Corp. (DRRX) has initiated recruiting patients for its placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DUR-928 in hospitalized COVID-19 infected patients with acute liver or kidney injury. The trial will enroll approximately 80 patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is a composite of being alive and free of acute organ failure at day 28.

"Based on the positive clinical results of DUR-928 in Alcoholic Hepatitis patients from our Phase 2a trial, and our preclinical data in multi-organ failure models, we believe that DUR-928, in combination with standard of care, has the potential to help COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury," said James Brown, CEO of DURECT.

