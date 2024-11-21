Duratec Limited Reports Strong FY24 Financial Results

Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.
Duratec Limited has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, achieving a record-high revenue of $555.8 million and a 22.6% increase in normalised EBITDA. The company’s diversified portfolio across sectors such as defense, mining, and energy contributed to its consistent earnings and strong project outcomes. Strategic acquisitions and investments in technology have enhanced Duratec’s capabilities, positioning it for continued growth and sustainability in the coming years.
