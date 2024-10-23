News & Insights

Stocks

Duratec Limited Announces Virtual AGM and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

October 23, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.

Duratec Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 22, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online. The company encourages shareholders to receive communications electronically to minimize environmental impact. Shareholders can update their communication preferences through the company’s website to ensure timely information delivery.

For further insights into AU:DUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.