Duratec Limited Announces Virtual AGM and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Duratec Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 22, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online. The company encourages shareholders to receive communications electronically to minimize environmental impact. Shareholders can update their communication preferences through the company’s website to ensure timely information delivery.

