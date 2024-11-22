News & Insights

Duratec Limited Achieves Unanimous Approval at AGM

November 22, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.

Duratec Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives. The Australian engineering and construction company continues to leverage its expertise across diverse sectors, positioning itself as a key player in infrastructure remediation and refurbishment. With a robust operational presence nationwide, Duratec remains committed to enhancing asset protection and project delivery efficiency.

