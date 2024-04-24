Durable Goods Orders Exceed Market Expectations; Core Orders Miss

Overview

The U.S. Census Bureau released its Monthly Advance Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories, and Orders for March, showcasied a notable increase in new orders. This rise marks a continuation of the upward trend observed over the past two months, emphasizing the robust demand for manufactured durable goods.

New Orders Growth

In March, new orders for manufactured durable goods surged by $7.3 billion or 2.6% to reach $283.4 billion. This increase follows a 0.7% rise in February, indicating a strengthening in consumer and business spending. Excluding transportation, new orders saw a modest rise of 0.2%, while orders excluding defense jumped by 2.3%.

Transportation Equipment Surge

Transportation equipment was the standout sector this month, climbing $6.8 billion or 7.7% to $95.9 billion. This sector’s significant contribution to the overall increase highlights its pivotal role in driving the durable goods market forward. The consecutive two-month growth in this category underscores a recovering and expanding sector.

Comparison with Estimates

The actual increase in durable goods orders surpassed the pre-report estimates, which had anticipated a 2.5% rise in durable goods orders and a 0.3% increase in core durable goods. The actual figures reflect a stronger economic activity than analysts had predicted, suggesting underlying economic strength.

Market Forecast

Considering the consistent growth in new orders, particularly in the transportation sector, and the surpassing of pre-report estimates, the short-term outlook for the durable goods market is bullish. Investors and traders can expect continued expansion, driven by sustained demand and economic confidence.

This robust data point indicates a positive trend for the manufacturing sector, likely influencing market sentiments and investment decisions favorably in the upcoming months.

