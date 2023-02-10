Durable Capital Partners Updates Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.83MM shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A (CWAN). This represents 14.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 8.04MM shares and 17.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is $18.47. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $19.40.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is $367MM, an increase of 26.29%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.38%, an increase of 86.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 113,590K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 33,223K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 5,802K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 39.99% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,625K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,811K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares, representing an increase of 19.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 90.21% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,616K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 42.94% over the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

