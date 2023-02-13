Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in FirstService (FSV)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.99MM shares of FirstService Corp (FSV). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.15MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.69% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.78% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstService is $108.49. The forecasts range from a low of $98.61 to a high of $129.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 54.78% from its latest reported closing price of $239.90.

The projected annual revenue for FirstService is $3,265MM, a decrease of 12.84%. The projected annual EPS is $4.44, an increase of 62.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstService. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSV is 0.44%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 37,915K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,022K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 4.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,565K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,799K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing a decrease of 142.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 76.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,561K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 48.21% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,491K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 5.22% over the last quarter.

FirstService Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $239.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

