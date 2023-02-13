Durable Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Redfin (RDFN)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.62MM shares of Redfin Corp (RDFN). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 7, 2022 they reported 10.70MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.46% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redfin is $4.70. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.46% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16.

The projected annual revenue for Redfin is $1,156MM, a decrease of 52.77%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redfin. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDFN is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.90% to 100,114K shares. The put/call ratio of RDFN is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 19,884K shares representing 18.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,892K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 9,758K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 28.12% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,449K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 33.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,929K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Redfin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The Company sells homes for more money and charge half the fee. It also runs the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Its home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and its lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, Redfin has saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. It serves more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

