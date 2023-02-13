Durable Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical (KWR)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.26% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is $203.80. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.26% from its latest reported closing price of $199.30.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is $1,977MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual EPS is $6.90, an increase of 58.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.18%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 18,174K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,351K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 996K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 856K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 628K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 86.43% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 593K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 134.14% over the last quarter.

Quaker Chemical Declares $0.44 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $199.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

