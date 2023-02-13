Durable Capital Partners Cuts Stake in National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.95MM shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 4.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.07% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is $42.56. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from its latest reported closing price of $39.75.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is $2,170MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00, an increase of 40.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.21%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 125,366K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,670K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,711K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 85.29% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,906K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares, representing a decrease of 26.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,769K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,806K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,236K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 16.99% over the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

