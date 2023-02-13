Durable Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.07MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.51% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $58.25. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.51% from its latest reported closing price of $40.31.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is $274MM, an increase of 43.59%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 5,408.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 28,077K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,074K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,646K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 24.54% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,790K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 847K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 32.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 840K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 37.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 40.44% over the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

