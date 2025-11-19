Durable Capital Dumps $225 Million of Shift4 Payments Shares: Is the Stock a Sell?

Key Points

Durable Capital sold 1,038,959 Shift4 Payments shares, with an estimated $225.12 million position reduction.

The transaction value equaled approximately 0.72% of reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

The firm holds 5,626,484 shares of the stock worth $435.49 million after the trade.

The position now represents 3.23% of 13F assets, making it the firm's 11th-largest holding.

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) by 1,038,959 shares in the September quarter, reducing exposure by an estimated $225.12 million, according to its Nov. 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Nov. 14, 2025, Durable Capital sold 1,038,959 shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter.

The post-sale position totaled 5,626,484 shares, valued at $435.49 million as of the end of the quarter.

The position was previously 5.0% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

What else to know

After the sale, Shift4 Payments represented 3.23% of Durable Capital’s reportable U.S. equity holdings.

Top holdings following the filing:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) : $983.94 million (7.3% of AUM) Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) : $799.63 million (5.9% of AUM) Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) : $675.26 million (5.0% of AUM) Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI) : $577.84 million (4.3% of AUM) XPO (NYSE:XPO) : $559.90 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of Nov. 14, 2025, Shift4 Payments shares were priced at $69.88, down 29% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 44 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $6.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $194.80 million Price (as of market close 11/14/25) $69.88

Company Snapshot

Shift4 Payments:

Provides integrated payment processing, omni-channel card acceptance, mobile and POS solutions, eCommerce platforms, business intelligence tools, and risk management services.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction processing fees, software subscriptions, POS hardware sales, and value-added technology services to merchants.

Serves merchants across hospitality, retail, eCommerce, and entertainment sectors, targeting businesses requiring seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions.

Shift4 Payments is a technology-driven payments company with a diversified suite of integrated solutions supporting 4,000 employees and a multi-billion-dollar revenue base.

The company leverages proprietary platforms to deliver secure, omni-channel payment acceptance and value-added services to a broad range of business clients across the United States.

Its strategy centers on expanding its merchant ecosystem through innovation, vertical integration, and robust technology partnerships, positioning Shift4 as a competitive force in the payments and commerce infrastructure market.

Foolish take

Selling $225 million of any stock can seem alarming at first glance. However, it is worth noting that Durable Capital is home to over $13 billion in AUM, so the $225 million figure is relatively small to them.

Furthermore, the 1.1 million Shift4 Payments shares sold only equaled roughly one-sixth of the firm's total shares previously held in the company. This is nowhere near a liquidation-type sale.

Similarly, despite this sale, FOUR remains the firm's 11th-largest holding, so it is still a significant position for Durable Capital -- and one they have held since 2020.

Finally, Durable Capital also sold a few shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) as well, two other up-and-coming growth stocks in the payments industry. This might indicate that the firm is simply trying to reduce its exposure to the sector after the three stocks have all performed exceptionally well over the last couple of years.

From a Foolish perspective, there's a lot to like about Shift4 Payments, even though Durable trimmed its position.

The company has grown its payment volume by 26% in the last quarter and remains consistently profitable. It is the No. 1 payments provider for hospitality in the U.S., stadiums and entertainment in the U.S., and global luxury, as well as the No. 2 solution for restaurants in the U.S., trailing only Toast.

Trading at 31 times earnings, Shift4 Payments' steady growth isn't outrageously priced, especially considering its margins could continue improving. All in all, investors should not panic about Durable Capital's sale of Shift4 Payments -- if anything, I might consider buying some shares of the company.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Omni-channel: Integrating multiple sales and payment channels (online, in-store, mobile) for a seamless customer experience.

POS (Point of Sale): Systems or devices used by businesses to process customer payments at the time of purchase.

Transaction processing fees: Charges collected by payment processors for handling and settling payment transactions for merchants.

Value-added technology services: Additional technology solutions offered to enhance core payment or business services for clients.

Vertical integration: A strategy where a company expands control over multiple stages of its supply chain or service process.

Merchant ecosystem: The network of businesses, partners, and technology platforms connected through a payment provider's services.

Reportable U.S. equity holdings: U.S. stock positions that investment managers are required to disclose in regulatory filings.

TTM: The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group, Shift4 Payments, Shopify, and Toast. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang and XPO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

