DuPont's Q4 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates on Higher Volumes

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD registered a loss from continuing operations of 17 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.13 per share in the reported quarter, up from 87 cents a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents.



DuPont logged net sales of $3,092 million, marking a 7% year-over-year increase. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,066.8 million. The upside was due to an 8% increase in volume that more than offset a 1% decline in price. The rise in volume was driven by sustained strong demand in the electronics market, a return of year-over-year growth in medical packaging and biopharma and further growth in water markets.

DuPont’s Segment Highlights

The company's Electronics & Industrial segment reported net sales of $1,506 million in the quarter, an 11% year-over-year increase. It was higher than the consensus estimate of $1,504.2 million. Organic sales grew 10%, driven by an 11% rise in volume, which was modestly offset by a 1% decrease in price.



The Water & Protection unit recorded net sales of $1,359 million, a 6% rise from the previous year, beating the consensus estimate of $1,348.2 million. The upside was due to an 8% increase in volumes, partly offset by 2% lower prices.

DD’s FY24 Results

Earnings (as reported) from continuing operations for full-year 2024 were $1.77 per share compared with $1.09 per share a year ago. Net sales went up around 3% year over year to $12,386 million.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $1,850 million at the end of 2024, down around 23% year over year. Long-term debt was $5,323 million, down 32% year over year.



The company generated operating cash flow from continuing operations of $2.3 billion in 2024.

DuPont’s Outlook

DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecast to be $3,325-$3,375 million while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share for the year.



For the first quarter of 2025, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,025 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $760 million and adjusted earnings of around 95 cents per share.

DD Stock’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have gained 11.3% in a year against the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 3.4% decline.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



