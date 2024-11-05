DuPont's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up on Higher Volumes

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD registered earnings from continuing operations of $1.13 per share in the third quarter of 2024, up from earnings of 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.18 per share in the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.



DuPont logged net sales of $3,192 million, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,199 million. Organic sales increased 3% in the quarter, as a 5% increase in volume more than offset a 2% decline in price. The rise in volume was driven by sustained growth in the electronics market and a return of year-over-year growth in water solutions. DD saw continued semiconductor demand recovery in the quarter driven by AI technology applications and higher demand in China.

DuPont’s Segment Highlights

The company's Electronics & Industrial segment reported net sales of $1,551 million in the quarter, a 13% year-over-year increase. It was below the consensus estimate of $1,553.2 million. Organic sales grew 10%, driven by an 11% rise in volume, which was modestly offset by a 1% decrease in price.



The Water & Protection unit recorded net sales of $1,382 million, a 2% decline from the previous year, missing the consensus estimate of $1,389.5 million. The decline was due to a 2% drop in price with volumes remaining flat year over year.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $1,645 million at the end of the quarter, down around 9% sequentially. Long-term debt was $7,170 million, flat sequentially.



The company generated operating cash flow from continuing operations of $737 million in the third quarter.

DuPont’s Outlook

DuPont raised its projections for operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. The company anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be around $12,365 million. Operating EBITDA is now forecast to be roughly $3,125 million (up from the prior view of $3,060-$3,110 million) while adjusted earnings are projected to be around $3.90 per share for the year (up from $3.70-$3.80 expected earlier).



For the fourth quarter of 2024, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,070 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $790 million and adjusted earnings of around 98 cents per share. The guidance assumes sales and earnings growth for both segments. The company expects normal seasonal declines in electronics and construction markets, partly offset by continued recovery in water and medical packaging markets.

DD Stock’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have gained 17.7% in a year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 4.3% rise.



DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

