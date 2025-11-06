DuPont's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Volumes

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD registered third-quarter 2025 profit from continuing operations of $308 million or 70 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a profit of $453 million or $1.06 per share.

Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.09 per share in the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

DuPont's net sales reached $3,072 million, up 7% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,627 million. Organic sales grew 6%, driven by a 7% rise in volume, which was partly offset by a 1% decline in pricing. Foreign currency had a positive impact of 1%.

DD’s Segment Highlights

The company’s ElectronicsCo segment recorded net sales of $1,275 million in the reported quarter, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,216 million. Organic sales grew 10%, driven by an 11% increase in volume, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in pricing. Currency provided a 1% benefit. Semiconductor Technologies experienced high-single-digit organic growth, supported by continued strong end-market demand, primarily from advanced nodes and AI technology applications. Interconnect Solutions posted low-teens organic growth, reflecting sustained demand from AI-driven technology expansion and gains in both content and market share.

The IndustrialsCo segment recorded net sales of $1,797 million, up 5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,097 million. Organic sales rose 4%, supported by a 5% increase in volume, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in pricing. Currency had a benefit of 1%. Healthcare & Water Technologies delivered high-single-digit organic growth, with strong performance across both businesses. Diversified Industrials sales up a low single-digit on an organic basis.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $1,955 million at the end of the quarter, up around 6.1% year over year. Long-term debt was $7,049 million, up about 31.9%.

The company generated operating cash flow from continuing operations of $1,260 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

DD’s Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales of approximately $1,685 million, operating EBITDA of around $385 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of about 43 cents. For full-year 2025, net sales are projected to reach roughly $6,840 million, with operating EBITDA estimated at $1,600 million and adjusted EPS expected to be approximately $1.66.

DD’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have lost 54.2% in a year compared with a 40.3% decline in the industry.

DD's Zacks Rank

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

