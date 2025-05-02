DuPont's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD registered a loss from continuing operations of $548 million or $1.33 per share for first-quarter 2025. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a profit of $183 million or 41 cents per share.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.03 per share in the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.



DuPont's net sales reached $3,066 million, up 4.6% year over year. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,040 million.



The company continued to benefit from sustained strength in the electronics markets, along with robust demand in the healthcare and water end markets.



DD’s Segment Highlights

The company’s ElectronicsCo segment recorded net sales of $1,118 million in the reported quarter, up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Organic sales rose 14%, with a 16% increase in volume offset by a 2% fall in price.



The IndustrialsCo segment recorded net sales of $1,948 million, flat year over year. Net sales were flat, with 2% organic growth offset by a 1% currency headwind and a 1% adverse portfolio impact.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $1,762 million at the end of the quarter, down around 4.8% sequentially. Long-term debt was $5,325 million, flat sequentially.



The company generated operating cash flow from continuing operations of $382 million during the first quarter.

DD’s Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the company projects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of around $815 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.05. This outlook reflects a seasonal sequential increase in sales. However, the rise is more subdued than previously anticipated due to timing shifts from the second quarter into the first quarter within the Semiconductor Technologies business.



The company has maintained its full-year 2025 guidance. Notably, the full-year outlook does not account for the net cost impact of recently announced tariffs, which are currently estimated at $60 million, or roughly 10 cents per share.

DD’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have lost 15.1% in a year versus a 25.4% decline of the industry.



DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



