DuPont's Performance Building Solutions Launch Roof Protector

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has announced the launch of DuPont Tyvek Roof Protector.

Notably, the new product offers a cooler grey colored surface for builders and roofing contractors. Additionally, the product showcases good walkability for safe working conditions.

DuPont Tyvek Roof Protector efficiently holds chalk lines with enhanced visibility. Further, it is geared to protect roof decks from water and wind, with a durable weather barrier. Notably, the product offers the ideal balance of protection and efficiency to get the job completed quickly, effectively and safely.

Notably, this engineered synthetic roofing underlayment has a high strength to weight ratio and is UV resistant for up to three months. The solid tear-resistant features offer high-performing and long-lasting moisture protection for a number of roof designs.

DuPont Tyvek Roof Protector is covered by a 20-year limited product replacement warranty. Further, the product is suitable for steep slope roofing applications under asphalt shingles or metal cladding.

DuPont’s shares have lost 25.8% in the past year compared with the 11.7% decline recorded by the industry.

On its first-earnings call, the company said that it is witnessing strength across personal protection, water filtration, food and beverage, electronics, and probiotics markets. However, it is seeing weakness in automotive, oil and gas, and certain industrial end markets. The company is taking actions to improve its cost structure, strengthen its liquidity and optimize working capital amid the coronavirus outbreak-induced crisis.

DuPont now sees $180 million of savings in 2020 from its earlier announced incremental cost actions. It also implemented actions to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. These include actions to deliver more than $500 million of working capital improvement and the reduction of capital expenditure by roughly $500 million from the prior-year figure.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

Royal Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 62.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 15% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandstorm Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 55.6% for the current year. The stock has surged around 72% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



Harmony Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 264.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 158.1% in the past year. It is presently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

