DuPont's Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q2 on Higher Volumes

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD registered second-quarter 2025 profit from continuing operations of $238 million or 54 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a profit of $176 million or 40 cents per share.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.12 per share in the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.



DuPont's net sales reached $3,257 million, marking a 3% year-over-year increase and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,215.2 million. Organic sales grew 2%, driven by a 4% rise in volume, which was partly offset by a 2% decline in pricing. Foreign currency had a positive impact of 1%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

DD’s Segment Highlights

The company’s ElectronicsCo segment recorded net sales of $1,170 million in the reported quarter, up 6% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,133.8 million. Organic sales grew 6%, driven by an 8% increase in volume, partially offset by a 2% decline in price. Semiconductor Technologies experienced mid-single-digit organic growth, supported by continued strong end-market demand, primarily from advanced nodes and AI technology applications. Interconnect Solutions posted high-single-digit organic growth, reflecting sustained demand from AI-driven technology expansion and gains in both content and market share.



The IndustrialsCo segment recorded net sales of $2,087 million, up 1% year over year. The figure almost matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,087.5 million. Organic sales rose 1%, supported by a 2% increase in volume, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in pricing. Healthcare & Water Technologies delivered high-single-digit organic growth, with strong performance across both businesses. In contrast, Diversified Industrials saw a low-single-digit decline in organic sales, mainly due to weakness in construction markets.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $1,837 million at the end of the quarter, up around 24.5% year over year. Long-term debt was $5,326 million, down about 25.7%.



The company generated operating cash flow from continuing operations of $763 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

DD’s Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales of approximately $3,320 million, operating EBITDA of around $875 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of about $1.15. For full-year 2025, net sales are projected to reach roughly $12,850 million, with operating EBITDA estimated at $3,360 million and adjusted EPS expected to be approximately $4.40.

DD’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have lost 8.9% in a year versus a 24.3% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Barrick Mining Corporation B.



Royal Gold is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.70. RGLD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 9%. RGLD carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Avino Silver is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents. ASM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 104.2%. ASM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Barrick Mining is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 11. The consensus estimate for Barrick’s earnings is pegged at 47 cents. Barrick, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.5%.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.