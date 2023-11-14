DuPont's (DD) Tyvek Facility Obtains ISCC PLUS Certification

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently announced that its Tyvek manufacturing facility in Luxembourg has acquired International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS validation. This accreditation evaluates and validates the use of clear, transparent and traceable processes by enterprises that use the mass balance approach to preserve the chain of custody.



ISCC PLUS, using the mass balance approach, permits the use of sustainable raw materials produced from renewable and recycled sources. This allows for the gradual replacement of fossil fuel-based raw materials and a lower carbon footprint for Tyvek products, which can be passed on to value chain partners that are keen to find more sustainable products.



The achievement of ISCC PLUS accreditation is a significant step forward in the advancement of circular economy principles in the many end markets covered by Tyvek products.



Shares of DuPont have lost 3% over the past year compared with a 17.2% decline of its industry.



The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be around $12,170 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are estimated to be around $3.45. Also, Operating EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be around $2,975 million.



For the fourth quarter, demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to remain in line with the third quarter, as indicated by consistent order rates from customers. This will likely result in a sequential sales improvement in the Semiconductor Technologies segment. However, compared with the previous guidance, there are additional challenges stemming from channel inventory destocking and decreased industrial water demand in China, DD noted.

