DuPont's (DD) Tedlar Features Aerospace Innovations at AIX 2024

DuPont de Nemours Inc's DD Tedlar will display aerospace innovations at the 2024 Aircraft Interiors Expo ("AIX"), which will be held in Hamburg, Germany, from May 28 to May 30. Tedlar will exhibit its long-standing solutions for cleanable, durable, customizable and safe airplane interiors at the event.



Tedlar is a significantly lightweight and durable protective material. It is crucial to improve aircraft performance by enabling paneling systems that boost efficiency and reduce waste. Tedlar film fulfills or exceeds Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency regulations, is manufactured in the United States, and contains no PFAS.



Tedlar will also demonstrate new innovations, such as photorealistic printed films for fully unique and custom finishes, touch-up Tedlar tape, metallic treatments, new hues, and more.



DuPont Tedlar is pleased to support Isovolta Aviation and Transportation, a leading maker of technical laminates and composite materials, in the launch of a new lighter-weight ornamental foil solution for airplane sidewalls based on Tedlar. This new system, called Airdec FW, is substantially lighter than existing alternatives, such as powder coatings.



FW stands for feather-weight, which describes this new generation of decorative films that are 25% lighter and offer a broad and colorful choice of colors, textures, sizes and adhesives. Crucially, they maintain the same application process and are virtually indistinguishable from the standard AIRDEC-F1 and AIRDEC-GE series.



Shares of DuPont have gained 20% over the past year compared with a 2.8% rise of its industry.



DuPont, on its first-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for 2024, increasing its projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The company anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be approximately $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA to be about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS to be around $3.60 per share, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance.



For the second quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a sequential improvement in sales and earnings, attributed to favorable seasonal factors, continued recovery in the electronics sector and a decline in channel inventory destocking across industrial-based end-markets such as water and medical packaging. For the second half of 2024, the company expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth, driven by ongoing recovery in the electronics market and a return to volume growth in the Water & Protection segment.

