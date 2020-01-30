DuPont's (DD) Q4 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.



Earnings



DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 95 cents per share for the fourth quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents.



Revenues



DuPont posted revenues of $5,204 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,217.7 million.



Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month.

Key Stats/Developments to Note



DuPont expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.70-$3.90 for 2020. It also sees full-year sales between $21.5 billion and $22 billion.



Zacks Rank



DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Market Reaction



DuPont’s shares were down 4.7% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on DuPont’s earnings report!



