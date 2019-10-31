DuPont's (DD) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves markets including electronics, transportation, construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety.



Earnings



DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 96 cents per share for the third quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.



Revenues



DuPont posted revenues of $5,426 million. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,409.9 million.



Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the third quarter have been going down over the past month.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



DuPont narrowed its adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $3.77-$3.82 for 2019.



Zacks Rank



DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could change following its earnings report which has just released.



Market Reaction



DuPont’s shares were inactive following the release. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on DuPont’s earnings report!



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.