DuPont's (DD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.

Earnings

DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 88 cents per share for the third quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.

Revenues

DuPont posted revenues of $5,096 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,046.8 million.

Estimate Trend

Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the third quarter have been going up over the past month.

Key Stats/Developments to Note

DuPont expects adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2020 in the band of $3.17-$3.21. Net sales for the year are forecast to be between $20.1 billion and $20.2 billion.

Zacks Rank

DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Market Reaction

DuPont’s shares were inactive in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



